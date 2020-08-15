US Arraigns Designated Global Terrorist Faisal in New York - District Attorney

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Shaikh Abdullah Faisal, a citizen of Jamaica, has been extradited to the United States and arraigned in New York on charges of seeking to recruit and support people to commit acts of terrorism, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said in a press release.

"Vance and New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea today announced the extradition from Jamaica and arraignment of Trevor William Forrest, a/k/a "Shaikh Abdullah Faisal," 56 ... for using his public profile and personal network to recruit and provide support to those seeking to commit acts of violence and terrorism," the release said on Friday.

In 2017, the Treasury Department named Faisal a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

" Faisal was previously convicted in the United Kingdom of crimes related to inciting murder and using racially charged, hateful rhetoric to advance terrorist ideologies, the release said.

"Faisal has publicly supported the terrorist organization known as the Islamic State [banned in Russia] and called for the establishment of an Islamic caliphate through violent acts encouraged by the defendant's online lectures and militant propaganda," the release also said.

Faisal is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with soliciting or providing support for an act of terrorism in the first degree as a crime of terrorism, among other charges, the release added.