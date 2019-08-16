US Arranges Secret Talks Between Israel, UAE Amid Tensions With Iran - Reports

Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have held secret talks that were arranged by Washington in recent months to fight against what they perceive as the growing threat posed by Iran, media reported, citing US officials familiar with the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have held secret talks that were arranged by Washington in recent months to fight against what they perceive as the growing threat posed by Iran, media reported, citing US officials familiar with the matter.

The meetings between the long-time adversaries were convened by US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

The exact dates and locations of talks are unknown but the WSJ learned that the first meeting took place this spring, while the second one was held "more recently.

The news comes amid a worrying escalation in the Gulf over a standoff between the United States and Iran more than a year after Washington pulled out of a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran and reinstated wide-ranging sanctions targeting key sectors of the Iranian economy.

The situation in the region has been further exacerbated by a series of tanker attacks, including a May incident in the Gulf of Oman, involving four commercial ships.