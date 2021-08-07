UrduPoint.com

US Arrests 2 Myanmar Citizens In Alleged Plot To Kill Country's Envoy To UN - Justice Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) US authorities have arrested two Myanmar citizens in the United States for allegedly plotting to kill the country's ambassador to the United Nations, the Justice Department said on Friday.

"[Federal prosecutors] announced the arrests of PHYO HEIN HTUT and YE HEIN ZAW for conspiracy to assault and make a violent attack upon Myanmar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.  HTUT and ZAW were charged in two separate complaints," the Justice Department said in a press release.

