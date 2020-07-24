UrduPoint.com
US Arrests 3 Chinese Researchers, Seeks Fugitive At San Francisco Consulate - Justice Dept

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Arrests 3 Chinese Researchers, Seeks Fugitive at San Francisco Consulate - Justice Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) US federal authorities have arrested three Chinese researchers for failing to disclose their links to China's military, and a fourth individual is a fugitive harbored at the consulate in San Francisco, the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Four individuals have recently been charged with visa fraud in connection with a scheme to lie about their status as members of the People's Republic of China's military forces, the People's Liberation Army (PLA), while in the United States conducting research," the release said. "Three of these individuals have been arrested and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking the fourth who is a fugitive from justice currently being harbored at the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco."

