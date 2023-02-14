UrduPoint.com

US Arrests 3 Men In Connection With Assassination Of Former Haitian President - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 11:38 PM

US Arrests 3 Men in Connection With Assassination of Former Haitian President - Reports

The United States arrested three American men in connection with the assassination of former Haitian president Jovenel Moise in July 2021, The New York Times reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The United States arrested three American men in connection with the assassination of former Haitian president Jovenel Moise in July 2021, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

US Federal agents arrested Antonio Intriago, Arcangel Pretel Ortiz and Walter Veintemilla over alleged ties to Moise's assassination through a Florida-based security company, the report said, citing Intriago's lawyer.

Intriago was arrested Tuesday morning in Miami and intends to enter a not guilty plea at a bond hearing this afternoon, attorney Joseph Tesmond reportedly said.

Tesmond also confirmed the arrests of Pretel and Veintemilla, the report said.

Moise was shot and killed in his home by assailants on July 7, 2021.

The attack also wounded his wife. Although approximately two dozen arrests have been made in the case across Haiti and the US, investigators are struggling to identify the assassination's masterminds, the report said.

The three men are tied to Florida-based company CTU Security, which recruited former Colombian soldiers to aid in the assault on Moise's residence, the report said.

Shortly after Moise's assassination, Intriago released a statement claiming he was unaware of plans to kill the former president. The initial plan was to arrest and replace Moise, Intriago said in the statement.

Veintemilla lent $172,000 to CTU Security to fund their operations in Haiti, the report said.

The charges against the three men remain unclear, the report added.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Company Wife Miami New York United States Haiti July

Recent Stories

Iffat Omar glad over Shah Rukh Khan’s video mess ..

Iffat Omar glad over Shah Rukh Khan’s video message

3 minutes ago
 UAE Gender Balance Council, World Bank explore coo ..

UAE Gender Balance Council, World Bank explore cooperation to enhance women&#039 ..

25 minutes ago
 Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to Visi ..

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to Visit Turkey on Wednesday - Ankara

22 minutes ago
 VC inaugurates Software, Hardware Laboratory at GC ..

VC inaugurates Software, Hardware Laboratory at GCUH

14 minutes ago
 CPJ slams Indian authorities for harassing BBC jou ..

CPJ slams Indian authorities for harassing BBC journalists after critical docume ..

14 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends keynote address of RAK ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends keynote address of RAK Ruler at World Government Sum ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.