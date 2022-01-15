UrduPoint.com

US Arrests 3 Men On Felony Charges Linked To January 6 Riot - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2022 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) The US authorities have arrested three Florida residents on felony charges for their role in the breach of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, the Justice Department said on Friday.

"Three Florida men were arrested yesterday on felony charges related to the breach of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, which disrupted a joint session of the US Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The authorities arrested 28-year-old Alan Fischer III, 33-year-old Zachary Johnson and 61-year-old Dion Rajewski on charges including civil disorder and assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon, the release said.

Fischer reportedly marched to the Capitol with members of the Proud Boys organization, which describes itself as a "pro-Western fraternal organization," the release said.

There, Fischer joined others in pushing against law enforcement, as well as throwing chairs and other objects as officers, the release also said.

Johnson and Rajewski are accused of attending the event with pepper spray, with Johnson being accused of aiding and abetting its use against officers, the release added.

More than 725 individuals have been arrested in connection with crimes related to the events at the US Capitol on January 6, according to the release.

