US Arrests 35 Individuals During Immigration Raids in Past Week - Reports

The US authorities arrested only 35 individuals during an operation last week that sought to roundup more than 2,100 migrants who reside in the United States illegally and have received deportation orders, media reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The US authorities arrested only 35 individuals during an operation last week that sought to roundup more than 2,100 migrants who reside in the United States illegally and have received deportation orders, media reported on Tuesday.

A total of 35 individuals were taken in custody as a result of a nation-wide operation conducted by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last week that targeted more than 2,105 migrants who are in the United States illegally, the New York Times reported citing information it obtained from the US government.

The report cited acting ICE Director Matthew Albence that about 900 migrants have been detained since mid-May.

On July 13, President Donald Trump confirmed that ICE would conduct raids over the weekend in ten major cities and targeting at least 2,000 immigrants who had received deportation orders but remained in the United States.

ICE agents were expected to begin carrying out deportation roundups in late June, but Trump said he would delay the raids by two weeks at the request of the Democratic members of Congress.