UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Arrests 35 Individuals During Immigration Raids In Past Week - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:05 PM

US Arrests 35 Individuals During Immigration Raids in Past Week - Reports

The US authorities arrested only 35 individuals during an operation last week that sought to roundup more than 2,100 migrants who reside in the United States illegally and have received deportation orders, media reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The US authorities arrested only 35 individuals during an operation last week that sought to roundup more than 2,100 migrants who reside in the United States illegally and have received deportation orders, media reported on Tuesday.

A total of 35 individuals were taken in custody as a result of a nation-wide operation conducted by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last week that targeted more than 2,105 migrants who are in the United States illegally, the New York Times reported citing information it obtained from the US government.

The report cited acting ICE Director Matthew Albence that about 900 migrants have been detained since mid-May.

On July 13, President Donald Trump confirmed that ICE would conduct raids over the weekend in ten major cities and targeting at least 2,000 immigrants who had received deportation orders but remained in the United States.

ICE agents were expected to begin carrying out deportation roundups in late June, but Trump said he would delay the raids by two weeks at the request of the Democratic members of Congress.

Related Topics

Trump New York United States June July Congress Media From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chinese VP

35 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends signing of agreements, M ..

35 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese Vice President attend c ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Embassy in Oman holds welcome reception f ..

5 seconds ago

Iraqi delegation apprised of nefarious Indian move ..

6 seconds ago

UN Special Envoy for Syria Unable to Travel Over E ..

9 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.