UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Arrests 4 Hate Group Terrorists For Planning Attacks On Journalists - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 01:00 AM

US Arrests 4 Hate Group Terrorists for Planning Attacks on Journalists - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Police in the US state of Washington arrested four members of an anti-Semitic, anti-black hate group that sought to intimidate journalists and activists, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Wednesday.

"These defendants from across the country allegedly conspired on the internet to intimidate journalists and activists with whom they disagreed," Assistant US Attorney General for National Security John Demers said in the release.

According to the criminal complaint filed in US Federal court in Washington, the defendants conspired via an encrypted online chat group to identify journalists and others they wanted to intimidate, the release said.

The group targeted black, Hispanic and Jewish reporters and activists, the release added.

Two of the defendants - Cameron Brandon Shea in the state of Washington and Kaleb Cole in Texas - created posters with Nazi symbols, masked figures, guns and Molotov cocktails for the neo-Nazi Atomwaffen group, the release also said.

The material was mailed to journalists in at least four states, as well as two members of the Anti-Defamation League, according to the release.

Related Topics

Internet Police Washington Brandon Criminals Jew From Court

Recent Stories

Georgia reports first confirmed coronavirus case

27 minutes ago

Multan Sultans record comfortable win over Peshawa ..

27 minutes ago

OIC-IPHRC strongly condemns organized violence aga ..

27 minutes ago

CDA failed to act upon Prime Minister vision

49 minutes ago

Hamed bin Zayed witnesses closing ceremony of 18th ..

2 hours ago

5.6 tonnes of drugs seized by Dubai Police

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.