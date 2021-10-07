UrduPoint.com

US Arrests Alaska Man For Death, Arson Threats Against Unnamed Senator - Justice Dept.

US Arrests Alaska Man For Death, Arson Threats Against Unnamed Senator - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) An Alaska man faces up to 10 years in prison for threatening to burn properties of a US Senator or to hire an assassin to kill the lawmaker in an indictment unsealed by the Justice Department on Wednesday.

"Jay Allen Johnson, 65, left a voicemail message on September 2, 2021, at the Washington D.C. office of a U.S. Senator containing several threats, including a threat to 'burn' the Senator's properties," the department said in a press release. "Johnson left another voicemail threatening to hire an assassin to kill the U.S. Senator."

Johnson also left threatening voicemail messages for a second US Senator between April 2021 and September 2021, the release said.

Investigators were able to trace at least one call to a cellphone in Delta Junction, Alaska with a number linked to Johnson, the release added.

Johnson faces charges of threatening US officials with intent to intimidate the officials while engaged in the performance of official duties; making interstate threats; and interstate threats to damage property by means of fire or an explosive, according to the release.

If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in Federal prison for the most serious charges, the department said.

