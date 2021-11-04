US Arrests Analyst Danchenko as Part of Probe Into Origin of Russia Investigation- Reports

The US federal authorities have arrested Ukrainian-born and US-based Eurasia analyst Igor Danchenko as part of a probe into the origins of the investigation of alleged Trump-Russia collusion, the New York Times reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The US Federal authorities have arrested Ukrainian-born and US-based Eurasia analyst Igor Danchenko as part of a probe into the origins of the investigation of alleged Trump-Russia collusion, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

Danchenko was arrested on Thursday and his arrest is yet to be unsealed, the report said citing people familiar with the matter but speaking on condition of anonymity.

In July of 2020, US media revealed the identities of the informants of the so-called Steele's dossier that claimed a collusion between Russia and the campaign of then presidential candidate Donald Trump. They included Danchenko, who was born in Ukraine and grew up in Russia, and Cyprus-based public relations worker Olga Galkina. The latter was reportedly the person behind the allegations that Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen met with Russian intelligence officers in Prague in 2016.