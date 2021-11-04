UrduPoint.com

US Arrests Analyst Danchenko As Part Of Probe Into Origin Of Russia Investigation- Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:09 PM

US Arrests Analyst Danchenko as Part of Probe Into Origin of Russia Investigation- Reports

The US federal authorities have arrested Ukrainian-born and US-based Eurasia analyst Igor Danchenko as part of a probe into the origins of the investigation of alleged Trump-Russia collusion, the New York Times reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The US Federal authorities have arrested Ukrainian-born and US-based Eurasia analyst Igor Danchenko as part of a probe into the origins of the investigation of alleged Trump-Russia collusion, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

Danchenko was arrested on Thursday and his arrest is yet to be unsealed, the report said citing people familiar with the matter but speaking on condition of anonymity.

In July of 2020, US media revealed the identities of the informants of the so-called Steele's dossier that claimed a collusion between Russia and the campaign of then presidential candidate Donald Trump. They included Danchenko, who was born in Ukraine and grew up in Russia, and Cyprus-based public relations worker Olga Galkina. The latter was reportedly the person behind the allegations that Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen met with Russian intelligence officers in Prague in 2016.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Trump Prague New York July 2016 2020 Media

Recent Stories

Mine Explosion Kills 2 in Eastern Afghanistan - Re ..

Mine Explosion Kills 2 in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

3 minutes ago
 AJK govt. moves to ameliorate life-style of common ..

AJK govt. moves to ameliorate life-style of common man: Qayyum

3 minutes ago
 Police apprehends Cricket bookie, impounds betting ..

Police apprehends Cricket bookie, impounds betting paraphernalia

3 minutes ago
 Villa boss Smith won't panic as pressure mounts

Villa boss Smith won't panic as pressure mounts

3 minutes ago
 Unnecessary check posts in Balochistan to be aboli ..

Unnecessary check posts in Balochistan to be abolished:SC Mathar

8 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indonesian President

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indonesian President

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.