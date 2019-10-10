UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Arrests Defense Intelligence Analyst For Leaking Information To Media - Court Documents

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

US Arrests Defense Intelligence Analyst for Leaking Information to Media - Court Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The US authorities have arrested a Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) analyst for leaking classified information to journalists, court documents revealed on Wednesday.

The court documents show DIA analyst Henry Kyle Frese was arrested by US authorities and charged for leaking information from top secret intelligence reports to two journalists.

Frese had leaked classified information from three intelligence reports on two occasions, around mid-April 2018 and September 2019, the court documents said.

DIA never authorized Frese to transmit the intelligence reports he shared with the two journalists and faces two counts of willful transmission of national defense information, the court documents added.

The leaked classified information could cause serious to grave damage to US national security, according to the court documents.

Related Topics

September 2018 2019 From Top Court

Recent Stories

US Arrests Defense Intelligence Analyst for Leakin ..

10 minutes ago

Trump Must Not Exit Open Skies Treaty Without Cons ..

11 minutes ago

UN Ready to Boost Humanitarian Action in Northern ..

12 minutes ago

Halle Attack Committed by 27-Year-Old Neo-Nazi Ger ..

12 minutes ago

Turkish Forces May Advance Up to 20 Miles Deep in ..

12 minutes ago

Turkish Forces Prepare for Crossing Syria's Northe ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.