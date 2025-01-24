US Arrests, Deports Hundreds Of 'illegal Immigrants': Trump Press Chief
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 01:10 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) US authorities arrested 538 migrants and deported hundreds in a mass operation just days into President Donald Trump's second administration, his press secretary said late Thursday.
"The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals," Karoline Leavitt said in a post on social platform X, adding "hundreds" were deported by military aircraft.
"The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept," she said.
Trump promised a crackdown on illegal immigration during the election campaign and began his second term with a flurry of executive actions aimed at overhauling entry to the United States.
On Thursday Newark city mayor Ras J. Baraka said in a statement that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents "raided a local establishment... detaining undocumented residents as well as citizens, without producing a warrant".
The mayor said one of those detained during the raid was a US military veteran, "this egregious act is in plain violation" of the US Constitution.
An ICE post on X said: "Enforcement update ... 538 arrests, 373 detainers lodged".
New Jersey Democratic Senators Cory Booker and Andy Kim said they were "deeply concerned" about the Newark raid by immigration agents.
"Actions like this one sow fear in all of our communities - and our broken immigration system requires solutions, not fear tactics," they said in a joint statement.
Trump has vowed to carry out "the largest deportation operation in American history," impacting an estimated 11 million undocumented migrants in the United States.
On his first day in office he signed orders declaring a "national emergency" at the southern border and announced the deployment of more troops to the area while vowing to deport "criminal aliens."
His administration said it would also reinstate a "Remain in Mexico" policy that prevailed during Trump's first presidency, under which people who apply to enter the United States from Mexico must remain there until their application has been decided.
The White House has also halted an asylum program for people fleeing authoritarian regimes in Central and South America, leaving thousands of people stranded on the Mexican side of the border.
Earlier in the week the Republican-led US Congress green-lit a bill to expand pretrial incarceration for foreign criminal suspects.
Trump frequently invoked dark imagery about how illegal migration was "poisoning the blood" of the nation, words that were seized upon by opponents as reminiscent of Nazi Germany.
Recent Stories
PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meeting called by NA speaker
Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home
Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..
Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..
UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council
SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant
653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2025
Tanay 8 Way crowned champion of UAE International Indoor Skydiving Championship
More Stories From World
-
US arrests, deports hundreds of 'illegal immigrants': Trump press chief5 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka, Keys promise thunderous slugfest in Australian Open final5 minutes ago
-
Aryna Sabalenka: the complete player in search of history5 minutes ago
-
Madison Keys: from teenage prodigy to Melbourne finalist at 295 minutes ago
-
Man Utd should never get used to losing, says Fernandes15 minutes ago
-
Colombia asks Venezuela to help quell border violence15 minutes ago
-
Red herring: Why Trump wrongly blames a fish for LA wildfires15 minutes ago
-
Fire-hit California frets over Trump's funding threats25 minutes ago
-
Ice in the sky: Thailand's fight against air pollution25 minutes ago
-
Fear in US border city as Trump launches immigration overhaul25 minutes ago
-
Mexico troops set up migrant shelters for Trump deportees25 minutes ago
-
'Get them out': freed Belarus prisoners fear for those still inside35 minutes ago