US Arrests Ex-Haitian Mayor Accused of Political Killings - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) US authorities indicted the former mayor of a town in Haiti on visa fraud charges, a day after a Federal jury in Boston ordered him to pay over $15 million for his alleged role in political violence.

"The former Mayor of Les Irois, Haiti was indicted today for illegally obtaining a Permanent Resident Card (commonly referred to as a Green Card) by means of a false statement, specifically, that he had not ordered, carried out or materially assisted in extrajudicial and political killings and other acts of violence against the Haitian people," the US Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

The US indicted Jean Morose Viliena, 50, on three counts of visa fraud, the release added.

The defendant faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if found guilty of the charges.

On Tuesday, a US jury ordered Viliena to pay $15.5 million for his alleged involvement in extrajudicial killings.

The US Justice Department said the defendant allegedly committed or ordered the maiming or death of political adversaries and then deceived the US to seek refuge.

The US also accused him of leading a militia attack on an opposition radio station in March of 2008.

Viliena came to the US on or around July 14, 2008 and has lived here ever since, the release added.