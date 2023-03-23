UrduPoint.com

US Arrests Ex-Haitian Mayor Accused Of Political Killings - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 12:00 AM

US Arrests Ex-Haitian Mayor Accused of Political Killings - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) US authorities indicted the former mayor of a town in Haiti on visa fraud charges, a day after a Federal jury in Boston ordered him to pay over $15 million for his alleged role in political violence.

"The former Mayor of Les Irois, Haiti was indicted today for illegally obtaining a Permanent Resident Card (commonly referred to as a Green Card) by means of a false statement, specifically, that he had not ordered, carried out or materially assisted in extrajudicial and political killings and other acts of violence against the Haitian people," the US Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

The US indicted Jean Morose Viliena, 50, on three counts of visa fraud, the release added.

The defendant faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if found guilty of the charges.

On Tuesday, a US jury ordered Viliena to pay $15.5 million for his alleged involvement in extrajudicial killings.

The US Justice Department said the defendant allegedly committed or ordered the maiming or death of political adversaries and then deceived the US to seek refuge.

The US also accused him of leading a militia attack on an opposition radio station in March of 2008.

Viliena came to the US on or around July 14, 2008 and has lived here ever since, the release added.

Related Topics

Attack Fine Boston Haiti March July Visa Million Opposition

Recent Stories

US Banking Sector Safe, Resilient But Effects of R ..

US Banking Sector Safe, Resilient But Effects of Recent Developments 'Uncertain' ..

5 minutes ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb congratulates natio ..

5 minutes ago
 Ramazan moon sighted as holy month to start from t ..

Ramazan moon sighted as holy month to start from tomorrow

5 minutes ago
 Over 60% of Germans Fear Country Cannot Defend Its ..

Over 60% of Germans Fear Country Cannot Defend Itself in Case of War - Survey

5 minutes ago
 Girls College celebrates Pakistan Day

Girls College celebrates Pakistan Day

5 minutes ago
 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to launch December 16th

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to launch December 16th

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.