UrduPoint.com

US Arrests Georgia Man For Assaulting Officers During January 6 Riot - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 04:30 AM

US Arrests Georgia Man for Assaulting Officers During January 6 Riot - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) A Georgia man has been arrested for assaulting law enforcement during the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"Jake Maxwell, 20, of Athens, Georgia, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and related offenses," the release said on Thursday.

Maxwell, a resident of Athens, Georgia, was arrested in Flowery Branch after the Justice Department investigators identified him from photographs and available video, the release said.

Also on Thursday, an initial court appearance was scheduled for Maxwell in the US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, the release added.

Related Topics

Athens Man Columbia Georgia January Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Bloc ..

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Blocking Region by Freedom Convoy ..

4 hours ago
 Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renai ..

Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renaissance'

4 hours ago
 Review Committee checking performance of ministrie ..

Review Committee checking performance of ministries: Arbab

4 hours ago
 UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Ag ..

UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Against Russia

4 hours ago
 Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on ..

Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on Supreme Court Has Civil Right ..

4 hours ago
 Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March ..

Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March 8

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>