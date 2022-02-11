US Arrests Georgia Man for Assaulting Officers During January 6 Riot - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) A Georgia man has been arrested for assaulting law enforcement during the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"Jake Maxwell, 20, of Athens, Georgia, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and related offenses," the release said on Thursday.

Maxwell, a resident of Athens, Georgia, was arrested in Flowery Branch after the Justice Department investigators identified him from photographs and available video, the release said.

Also on Thursday, an initial court appearance was scheduled for Maxwell in the US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, the release added.