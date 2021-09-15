UrduPoint.com

US Arrests, Indicts 10 Leaders Of Prominent Mafia Family For Racketeering - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) An unsealed indictment charges 14 defendants, including ten members and associates of the Colombo crime family, the US Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"The charges in the indictment against the Colombo crime family members relate to multiple charged schemes in a long-running effort by the crime family to infiltrate and take control of a Queens-based labor union ('Labor Union') and its affiliated health care benefit program ('Health Fund') that provides medical benefits, including dental, optical and pharmacy benefits, to the members of the Labor Union," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Queens is one of the five boroughs in New York City.

Among those charged with racketeering are Andrew "Mush" Russo, the boss of the Colombo crime family, Benjamin "Benji" Castellazzo, the underboss and Ralph DiMatteo, the consigliere. The takedown represents the entire administration of the Colombo organization, the release said.

The indictment Names another four defendants, including Bonanno crime family soldier John Ragano, who is charged with loansharking, fraud and drug trafficking, the release added.

All 14 defendants were arrested on Tuesday, according to the release.

