US Arrests January 6 Capitol Rioter for Attacking Police - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) A Pennsylvania man who joined the January 6 protest at the US Capitol faces charges that include attacking police officers during; the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"(Michael) Dickinson was at the US Capitol on Jan. 6 where he was captured on Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) body-worn camera (BWC) and open source video footage throwing items at law enforcement. Specifically, the footage shows Dickinson throwing what appears to be a coffee tumbler at law enforcement," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Later video shows Dickinson picking up a large bucket filled with liquid and throwing the liquid and the bucket at law enforcement officers who appeared to be attempting to clear rioters from Capitol grounds, the release said

Charges against Dickinson include assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; civil disorder; and engaging in physical violence on restricted grounds.

Dickinson made his initial appearance in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the release added.

In the eight months since January 6, more than 600 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol, according to the release.