US Arrests Libyan National Suspected of Building Bomb for 1988 Lockerbie Terror Act

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) The US Department of Justice said on Sunday it had taken custody of a Libyan intelligence officer over his suspected role in the 1988 mid-air bombing of Pan Am flight 103 over Scotland.

"The United States has taken custody of alleged Pan Am Flight 103 bomb maker Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi," a statement of the Justice Department read, as quoted by the ABC news broadcaster.

The Libyan national is accused of building an explosive device used in the 1988 terror act.

Pan Am flight 103 from Frankfurt to Detroit was destroyed by a bomb as it flew over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in December 1988.

The attack claimed 270 lives, including 11 people on the ground.

In 2001, ex-Libyan intelligence officer Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was sentenced to life imprisonment for planting a bomb aboard the passenger plane. The convict was released in August 2009 as he had an incurable type of cancer and returned to Libya, where he died in 2012.

In the years since the attack, speculations have been rife that top Libyan leadership was involved in plotting the bombing, but none of them, apart from al-Megrahi's guilt, have been proven in court.