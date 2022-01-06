US Arrests Man for Allegedly Working as Foreign Agent of Egyptian Govt. - Justice Dept.

The US authorities have arrested a man from the state of New York for allegedly working illegally in the United States as a foreign agent of the Egyptian government, the Justice Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The US authorities have arrested a man from the state of New York for allegedly working illegally in the United States as a foreign agent of the Egyptian government, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"A New York man was arrested today on criminal charges related to his alleged acting and conspiring to act as a foreign agent in the United States," the Justice Department said in a press release. "According to court documents, Pierre Girgis, 39, of Manhattan, acted in the United States as an agent of the Egyptian government, without notifying the US Attorney General as required by law.

"

Girgis worked under the direction of multiple Egyptian government officials in order to further the interests of the Egyptian government in the United States, the release said.

Some of Girgis work included allegedly tracking and obtaining information on political opponents of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, using his US law enforcement connections to collect non-public information, and arranging US law enforcement training for visiting Egyptian officials, the release added.

Girgis could face up to 15 years in prison if he is convicted on all charges, according to the release.