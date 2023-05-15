UrduPoint.com

US Arrests Massachusetts Man For Allegedly Helping China Spy On Dissidents - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2023 | 09:58 PM

US Arrests Massachusetts Man for Allegedly Helping China Spy on Dissidents - Justice Dept.

US authorities have arrested a man in Massachusetts for allegedly acting as an agent of China by providing Beijing with information about Chinese dissidents in the United States, the Justice Department said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) US authorities have arrested a man in Massachusetts for allegedly acting as an agent of China by providing Beijing with information about Chinese dissidents in the United States, the Justice Department said in a press release on Monday.

"Litang Liang, 63, of Brighton, was indicted on one count of acting as an agent of a foreign government without providing notification to the US Attorney General and one count of conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government without providing notification to the US Attorney General," the release said.

The Justice Department alleges that Liang worked as an agent for China from about 2018 through at least 2022.

Liang allegedly provided Chinese officials with photographs and information on individuals and organizations in the Boston area and helped China's Ministry of Public Security identify potential recruits.

He also helped organize a rally aimed at countering a planned pro-democracy protest, the department said.

Liang's work allegedly focused on individuals and groups with pro-Taiwan leanings. On one occasion, he allegedly informed Chinese officials about the identity of a person who "sabotaged" Chinese flags in Boston's Chinatown in 2018. A year later, he gave Chinese officials a video of a dissident attending a pro-Hong Kong march, the Justice Department said.

Liang faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for failing to inform the US government that he was a foreign government. He has also been charged with conspiracy to act as an agent of the Chinese government without notifying the US attorney general, a charge that carries up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.�

Related Topics

Protest China Fine Beijing Man Brighton Boston United States March 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

GCC Secretary General visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

GCC Secretary General visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

13 minutes ago
 KE urged for uninterrupted power supply to pumping ..

KE urged for uninterrupted power supply to pumping stations

10 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns hearing of ECP's p ..

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns hearing of ECP's plea seeking review of Punjab e ..

10 minutes ago
 German Army Orders 50 Puma Infantry Vehicles Under ..

German Army Orders 50 Puma Infantry Vehicles Under $1Bln Contract With Rheinmeta ..

15 minutes ago
 Four killed, three injured in Kohat firing

Four killed, three injured in Kohat firing

15 minutes ago
 Governments Continue to Use Torture Against Religi ..

Governments Continue to Use Torture Against Religious Minorities - Blinken

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.