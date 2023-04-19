UrduPoint.com

US Arrests Metal Company Chief For Alleged Ukraine Sanctions Violations - Justice Dept.

Published April 19, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The United States indicted and arrested Metalhouse LLC president John Can Unsalan for an alleged scheme to violate US sanctions against Ukrainian oligarch Sergey Kurchenko, the Justice Department said in a statement.

"The Justice Department announced today the indictment and arrest of John Can Unsalan, aka Hurrem Can Unsalan, the president of Metalhouse LLC, for engaging in a three-year scheme to violate US sanctions against oligarch Sergey Kurchenko and two of Kurchenko's companies by providing those sanctioned parties with over $150 million in return for steelmaking materials," the Justice Department said on Monday.

The violations were alleged to have taken place between July 2018 and October 2021, the statement said.

Kurchenko was sanctioned by the US Treasury Department in 2015 for his alleged role in misappropriating Ukrainian assets. Two of Kurchenko's companies were sanctioned in 2018 for allegedly providing material support to the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

Unsalan made an initial court appearance Monday in the US District Court for the middle District of Florida.

