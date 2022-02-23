US Arrests Michigan Man for Assaulting Officers During January 6 Riot - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Michigan resident Matthew Thomas Krol has been arrested and charged with assaulting officers during the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"Krol, 63, of Linden, Michigan, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and related offenses," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The Justice Department said in the release that Krol was arrested in Linden and will make his initial appearance at the Flint courthouse of the Eastern District of Michigan later on Wednesday.

Krol was part of a group of protesters near the Capitol steps on the east side of the building who threw a water bottle at police officers and then grabbed and spinned an officer while stealing his baton, the release said.

The authorities identified Krol from pictures taken by members of the public who responded to the FBI's request to identify rioters, the release added.

More than 750 people from nearly all 50 US states have been arrested for crimes related to the January 6 riot.