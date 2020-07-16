US Arrests MS-13 Leaders, Uses Terrorism-Laws Against Gang for First Time - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) US authorities arrested multiple leaders of the MS-13 criminal gang, charged one suspect with terrorism-related offenses and announced plans to seek the death penalty for a second defendant, the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

La Mara Salvatrucha criminal gang, known by the acronym MS-13, is active in dozens of US states with a reputation for murder, rape and other crimes.

"In coordination with our partners at the Department of Homeland Security, the Justice Department's law enforcement components have successfully investigated, charged, and arrested command and control elements of MS-13 responsible for murder," the release said.

One of the multiple indictments unsealed on Wednesday charged Melgar Diaz with conspiring to provide material support to terrorists; conspiring to kill or maim persons overseas; conspiring to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries; conspiring to finance terrorism, and; conspiring to engage in narco-terrorism, in addition to racketeering conspiracy and drug trafficking, the release said.

It was the first time that an MS-13 member has been charged with terrorism-related offenses, the release added.

In addition, prosecutors announced they would seek the death penalty for a second defendant, Alexi Saenz, who was charged with seven murders, including two high school students killed with a machete and baseball bat, according to the release.