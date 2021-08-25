US Arrests Oklahoma Man for Assaulting Media During January 6 Riot - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The US authorities arrested an Oklahoma resident for assaulting media member during the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, the Justice Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Benjamen Scott Burlew, 41, of Miami, Oklahoma, is charged with Federal offenses that include assault in special territorial jurisdiction and acts of physical violence on restricted grounds. Burlew made his initial court appearance in the Northern District of Oklahoma on Aug. 20," the statement said.

The Justice Department said Burlew was captured by two cameras assaulting a credentialed photographer for the Associated Press.

The photographer was pulled down a set of stairs and Burlew also pushed the photographer once again, the statement said.

The authorities indicted Burlew on August 20 for assaulting a District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Officer during a separate incident, the statement added.

On January 6, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results from several states that Trump said were fraudulent. The authorities shot one protester dead during the incident and charged 500 people for participating in the event.