UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Arrests Over 2,000 In 2-Month 'Operation Legend' Crackdown On Crime - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 08:02 PM

US Arrests Over 2,000 in 2-Month 'Operation Legend' Crackdown on Crime - Justice Dept.

Law enforcement officers in the United States have arrested more than 2,000 violent criminals in just under two months since announcing a nationwide crackdown in early July, the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Law enforcement officers in the United States have arrested more than 2,000 violent criminals in just under two months since announcing a nationwide crackdown in early July, the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Since the operation's [July 8] launch, through Monday, August 31, 2020, more than 2000 arrests - included 147 for homicide - have been made; more than 544 firearms have been seized; and more than seven kilos of fentanyl, 14 kilos of heroin, 12 kilos of cocaine, and 50 kilos of methamphetamine have been seized," the release said.

Of those individuals arrested, 476 have been charged with Federal offenses, including 249 with firearms-related crimes, 185 with drug-related crimes and the remainder charged with "various offenses," the release said.

The release described the initiative, named "Operation Legend," as a sustained, systematic and coordinated law enforcement initiative in which federal law enforcement agencies work in conjunction with state and local law enforcement officials to fight violent crime.

The release listed major US cities where arrests were made, including Chicago, which topped the list with 102 arrests followed by Kansas City with 99 arrests.

Related Topics

Kansas City Chicago United States July August Criminals 2020

Recent Stories

Khalifa University, Lockheed Martin to collaborate ..

20 minutes ago

UAE celebrates International Day of Charity on Sat ..

50 minutes ago

MoHAP inaugurates coronavirus testing centre in Fu ..

50 minutes ago

MPA for provision of standard sports facilities

2 minutes ago

CGGC directs 212 employees for quarantine

2 minutes ago

Three held for illegally selling petrol, gas refil ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.