US Arrests Over 2,000 in 2-Month 'Operation Legend' Crackdown on Crime - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Law enforcement officers in the United States have arrested more than 2,000 violent criminals in just under two months since announcing a nationwide crackdown in early July, the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Since the operation's [July 8] launch, through Monday, August 31, 2020, more than 2000 arrests - included 147 for homicide - have been made; more than 544 firearms have been seized; and more than seven kilos of fentanyl, 14 kilos of heroin, 12 kilos of cocaine, and 50 kilos of methamphetamine have been seized," the release said.

Of those individuals arrested, 476 have been charged with Federal offenses, including 249 with firearms-related crimes, 185 with drug-related crimes and the remainder charged with "various offenses," the release said.

The release described the initiative, named "Operation Legend," as a sustained, systematic and coordinated law enforcement initiative in which federal law enforcement agencies work in conjunction with state and local law enforcement officials to fight violent crime.

The release listed major US cities where arrests were made, including Chicago, which topped the list with 102 arrests followed by Kansas City with 99 arrests.