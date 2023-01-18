UrduPoint.com

US Arrests Russian Head Of Bitzlato Cryptocurrency Exchange - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 11:02 PM

US Arrests Russian Head of Bitzlato Cryptocurrency Exchange - Justice Dept.

US authorities in Miami arrested Russian national Anatoly Legkodymov, head of Bitzlato cryptocurrency exchange, Department of Justice said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) US authorities in Miami arrested Russian national Anatoly Legkodymov, head of Bitzlato cryptocurrency exchange, Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

"A complaint was unsealed this morning in Federal court in Brooklyn charging Anatoly Legkodymov, a Russian national and senior executive of Bitzlato Ltd.

(Bitzlato), a Hong Kong-registered cryptocurrency exchange, with conducting a money transmitting business that transported and transmitted illicit funds and that failed to meet US regulatory safeguards, including anti-money laundering requirements. Legkodymov was arrested last night in Miami and is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida," the statement read.

