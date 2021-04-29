US Arrests Russian National Over Cryptocurrency Laundering - Court Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) US law enforcement arrested Russian national Roman Sterlingov and accused him of being the principal operator of the cryptocurrency money laundering website Bitcoin Fog, a court filing revealed on Wednesday.

Sterlingov, who also has Sweden's citizenship, faces charges related to unlicensed money transmissions and money laundering. The arrest warrant was executed on Tuesday in California.

"Analysis of bitcoin transactions, financial records, internet service provider records, email records and additional investigative information, identifies Roman Sterlingov as the principal operator of Bitcoin Fog," Devon Beckett, a Special Agent assigned to the Internal Revenue Service, wrote in an affidavit.

Beckett described Bitcoin Fog - launched in 2011 and still operational in the darknet - as one of the original "tumbling sites" that has processed transactions worth almost $336 million.

"Historically, the largest senders of BTC through Bitcoin Fog have been darknet markets, such as Agora, Silk Road 2.0, Silk Road, Evolution, and AlphaBay, that primarily trafficked in illegal narcotics and other illegal goods," Beckett said.

The authorities estimate that Sterlingov would have made approximately $8 million in commissions if he had cashed out the administrative fees near the time that the transactions occurred.