WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US government has charged Rodolphe Jaar, a dual citizen of Haiti and Chile, as a second apprehended in connection with the plot to assassinate Haitian President Jovenel Moise, the US Justice Department said on Thursday.

"Rodolphe Jaar, 49, is charged with conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Jaar is alleged to have participated alongside a group of approximately 20 Colombian citizens and a number of dual Haitian-American citizens in a plot to kidnap or kill Moise at his residence in Haiti, the release said.

Jaar is also alleged to have been responsible for providing weapons to the Colombian co-conspirators to facilitate the assassination plot and several of them stayed at his residence, the release also said.

On Wednesday, the Dominican Republic authorities arrested Jaar and agreed to extradite him to the United States, where he made his initial appearance before a US judge in Florida on Thursday, the release added.

Jaar faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment if convicted, according to the release.