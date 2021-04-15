US Arrests Suspect in Beatings of Capitol Police - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US authorities arrested a 35-year-old Virginia man for allegedly assaulting police officers during the January 6 Capitol riots, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"[Paul] Johnson was arrested pursuant to a complaint in the District of Columbia and made his initial appearance in court on April 14. The complaint charges Johnson with inflicting bodily injury on certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; obstruction of justice and Congress; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings," the department said in a press release.

During the melee, Johnson became confrontational with Capitol Police officers as he approached a line of barricades, where he can be seen in video footage forcibly pushing and pulling on the barriers causing an officer to fall and hit her head on the stairs before losing consciousness, according to video images cited in the release.

Hours later, the officer blacked out and collapsed while arresting another rioter and had to be transported to a hospital, where she was diagnosed with a concussion, the release said.

A key piece of evidence consisted of an interview posted on YouTube in which Johnson described how he broke through hastily erected barricades and boasted of fighting Capitol police, the release added.

Five people died in the riot, including one protester and a police officer, who was beaten to death by the mob that was attempting to halt congressional certification of the vote electing President Joe Biden. Police have since arrested nearly 400 suspects, most identified from abundant video images of the rioters.