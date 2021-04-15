UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Arrests Suspect In Beatings Of Capitol Police - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:50 AM

US Arrests Suspect in Beatings of Capitol Police - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US authorities arrested a 35-year-old Virginia man for allegedly assaulting police officers during the January 6 Capitol riots, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"[Paul] Johnson was arrested pursuant to a complaint in the District of Columbia and made his initial appearance in court on April 14. The complaint charges Johnson with inflicting bodily injury on certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; obstruction of justice and Congress; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings," the department said in a press release.

During the melee, Johnson became confrontational with Capitol Police officers as he approached a line of barricades, where he can be seen in video footage forcibly pushing and pulling on the barriers causing an officer to fall and hit her head on the stairs before losing consciousness, according to video images cited in the release.

Hours later, the officer blacked out and collapsed while arresting another rioter and had to be transported to a hospital, where she was diagnosed with a concussion, the release said.

A key piece of evidence consisted of an interview posted on YouTube in which Johnson described how he broke through hastily erected barricades and boasted of fighting Capitol police, the release added.

Five people died in the riot, including one protester and a police officer, who was beaten to death by the mob that was attempting to halt congressional certification of the vote electing President Joe Biden. Police have since arrested nearly 400 suspects, most identified from abundant video images of the rioters.

Related Topics

Riots Police Vote Died Man Columbia Virginia January April YouTube From Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange R ..

7 minutes ago

Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraisi ..

37 minutes ago

Dr Firdous visits Ramadan Sahulat bazaar

19 minutes ago

FIA nets six MEPCO staffers for stealing transform ..

19 minutes ago

Syria rejects OPCW report it used chemical weapons ..

19 minutes ago

Bordeaux-Begles' trip to Agen postponed after Covi ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.