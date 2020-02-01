The US authorities arrested a resident of the state of Arizona, who was a suspected leader of the al-Qaeda terrorist group's (banned in Russia) cell in Iraq and was charged with murder in the Middle Eastern country, US Attorney's Office District of Arizona said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The US authorities arrested a resident of the state of Arizona, who was a suspected leader of the al-Qaeda terrorist group's (banned in Russia) cell in Iraq and was charged with murder in the middle Eastern country, US Attorney's Office District of Arizona said in a statement.

"On January 31, 2020, a Phoenix-area resident, who is alleged to have been the leader of a group of Al-Qaeda terrorists in Al-Fallujah, Iraq, appeared today before a Federal magistrate judge in Phoenix, Arizona in connection with proceedings to extradite him to the Republic of Iraq. He is wanted to stand trial in Iraq for two charges of premeditated murder committed in 2006 in Al-Falluja," the statement says.

The suspect, Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, 42, was arrested after the US received a request for his extradition from the Iraqi authorities.

According to information provided to the US authorities by the Iraqi government, Ahmed was the leader of a terrorist cell that planned operations against the Iraqi police. He is suspected of participating in the killings of police officers in June and October 2006. According to the US Justice Department, the final decision on the extradition of the suspect will be made by the US State Department.