UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Arrests Suspected Leader Of Al-Qaeda's Iraqi Cell In Arizona - Department Of Justice

Faizan Hashmi 48 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 12:17 PM

US Arrests Suspected Leader of Al-Qaeda's Iraqi Cell in Arizona - Department of Justice

The US authorities arrested a resident of the state of Arizona, who was a suspected leader of the al-Qaeda terrorist group's (banned in Russia) cell in Iraq and was charged with murder in the Middle Eastern country, US Attorney's Office District of Arizona said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The US authorities arrested a resident of the state of Arizona, who was a suspected leader of the al-Qaeda terrorist group's (banned in Russia) cell in Iraq and was charged with murder in the middle Eastern country, US Attorney's Office District of Arizona said in a statement.

"On January 31, 2020, a Phoenix-area resident, who is alleged to have been the leader of a group of Al-Qaeda terrorists in Al-Fallujah, Iraq, appeared today before a Federal magistrate judge in Phoenix, Arizona in connection with proceedings to extradite him to the Republic of Iraq. He is wanted to stand trial in Iraq for two charges of premeditated murder committed in 2006 in Al-Falluja," the statement says.

The suspect, Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, 42, was arrested after the US received a request for his extradition from the Iraqi authorities.

According to information provided to the US authorities by the Iraqi government, Ahmed was the leader of a terrorist cell that planned operations against the Iraqi police. He is suspected of participating in the killings of police officers in June and October 2006. According to the US Justice Department, the final decision on the extradition of the suspect will be made by the US State Department.

Related Topics

Murder Terrorist Police Russia Iraq Phoenix January June October 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Pharmaceutical goods' export increase 5% in 1st ha ..

9 minutes ago

Bacha Khan University BA, BSc examinations to comm ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan names 16-player squad for Rawalpindi Test

20 minutes ago

Australia to refuse entry to non-citizens arriving ..

20 minutes ago

Railways organising Spring Festival on February 14 ..

20 minutes ago

Kartarpur Corridor an opportunity to bring peace a ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.