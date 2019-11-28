US Arrests Terror Advocate Who Pledged Allegiance to Islamic State - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) US authorities arrested an Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) devotee who pledged allegiance to the terror group and provided instructions on how to make bombs and attack crowds, the Justice Department announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"The defendant allegedly provided instructions for how to plan attacks on US soil, encouraging ISIS [IS] supporters to attack in well-populated locations," Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said in the release.

Zachary Clark twice pledged allegiance to the Islamic State and posted on encrypted pro-IS chatrooms numerous exhortations and instructions on bomb-making and other terrorist acts to be carried out in New York, the release said.

Clark's propaganda included calls for IS supporters to commit lone wolf attacks in New York City. Clark also posted a manual entitled "Knife Attacks" and another manual entitled "Make a bomb in the kitchen of your Mom," which included detailed instructions about constructing an explosive device, according to the release.

Clark is charged with one count of attempting to provide material support to IS, and one count of distributing information relating to explosives, destructive devices, and weapons of mass destruction, the release said. Both charges carry maximum sentences of 20 years in prison.