UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Arrests Woman For Threats To Election Official - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 11:30 PM

US Arrests Woman for Threats to Election Official - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) A former resident in the US state of Michigan faces up to two decades in prison following her arrest for threatening an unnamed election official and the official's family during the recent presidential campaign, the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"[Katelyn] Jones is alleged to have knowingly and willfully transmitted communications containing threats to injure AV-1 and her family due to actions AV-1 took in her official capacity at Chair of the Wayne County board of Canvasers," the release said.

Jones was arrested Wednesday morning and was due for an initial court appearance later in the day, the release said.

Jones is accused of sending AV-1 two graphic photographs of a bloody, naked, mutilated, dead woman lying on the ground, immediately followed by the transmission of a photo of AV-1's minor daughter, the release added.

Jones sent the threats as text messages and also as posts on the Instagram social media platform, according to the release.

If convicted, Jones faces up to 20 years in Federal prison, and a fine of up to $250,000, the release said.

Related Topics

Election Dead Social Media Fine Women Family Instagram Court

Recent Stories

DC for improving traffic control system, removal o ..

8 minutes ago

Opposition should avoid holding public meetings du ..

8 minutes ago

Pelosi Calls on Trump to Pressure Republican Leade ..

22 minutes ago

Dense fog likely to prevail in Capital: Spokesman ..

22 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs strict monitoring of develo ..

22 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Meets With French ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.