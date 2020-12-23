US Arrests Woman for Threats to Election Official - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) A former resident in the US state of Michigan faces up to two decades in prison following her arrest for threatening an unnamed election official and the official's family during the recent presidential campaign, the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"[Katelyn] Jones is alleged to have knowingly and willfully transmitted communications containing threats to injure AV-1 and her family due to actions AV-1 took in her official capacity at Chair of the Wayne County board of Canvasers," the release said.

Jones was arrested Wednesday morning and was due for an initial court appearance later in the day, the release said.

Jones is accused of sending AV-1 two graphic photographs of a bloody, naked, mutilated, dead woman lying on the ground, immediately followed by the transmission of a photo of AV-1's minor daughter, the release added.

Jones sent the threats as text messages and also as posts on the Instagram social media platform, according to the release.

If convicted, Jones faces up to 20 years in Federal prison, and a fine of up to $250,000, the release said.