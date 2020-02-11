UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Arsonist Admits Burning 3 African Churches In State Of Louisiana - Justice Department

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 01:50 AM

US Arsonist Admits Burning 3 African Churches in State of Louisiana - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty of burning three African American churches to the ground during a ten-day period in 2019, recording the blazes and posting videos of the conflagrations on Facebook, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Monday.

"At the plea hearing, Holden Matthews admitted that, between March 26 and April 4, 2019, he intentionally set fire to three Baptist churches with predominantly African-American congregations in the Opelousas, Louisiana area," the release said.

"The fires Matthews set destroyed each of the church buildings."

Matthews admitted to setting the fires because of the religious character of these buildings, in an effort to raise his profile as a "black metal" musician by copying similar crimes committed in Norway in the 1990s.

Black metal first surfaced in Norway as an extreme heavy metal music platform for performers to express anti-Religion and anti-Christian views by advocating forms of white ethnic paganism.

Related Topics

Hearing Fire Music Facebook Norway Man March April 2019 Church

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attack on Algerian army

1 hour ago

Senate asks govt to formulate support structure fo ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club defeats Al Wasl Club ..

3 hours ago

New coronavirus: Eighth case confirmed in UAE

3 hours ago

Palestinians withdraw request for UN vote on US Mi ..

1 hour ago

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.