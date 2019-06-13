US Arsonist Who Burned 3 Churches Faces Decades in Prison for Hate Crimes - Justice Dept.

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) A 21-year-old man who set three churches on fire during a ten-day arson spree has been charged with hate crimes, with maximum sentences that could total more than 100 years, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The indictment alleges that he [Holden James Matthews] was motivated to set the fires because of the religious character of these properties," the release said. "Matthews is charged with three counts of intentional damage to religious property, hate crime charges that fall under the Church Arson Prevention Act, and with three counts of using fire to commit a felony.

"

Matthews intentionally set fire to St. Mary Baptist Church on March 26, Greater Union Baptist Church on April 2 and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church on April 4 - all three in the US State of Louisiana, the release said.

According to local press accounts, the churches had African-American congregations and prosecutors filed documents alleging that the crimes were racially motivated - information that was not included in the Justice Department release.

Matthews, 21, faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years for each of five counts in the indictment plus 10 years for a sixth count - sentences that run consecutively.