US Artificially Restricting Issuing Non-Immigration Visas for Russian Citizens - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik that the United States is artificially restricting issuing non-immigration visas for Russian citizens to get unilateral concessions.

"Now the United States is artificially restricting issuing non-immigration visas for Russian citizens, citing the lack of staff," Lavrov said.

"Washington is doing that to bargain unilateral concessions from Russia," the foreign minister added.