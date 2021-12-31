US Artificially Restricting Issuing Non-Immigration Visas For Russian Citizens - Lavrov
Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 09:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik that the United States is artificially restricting issuing non-immigration visas for Russian citizens to get unilateral concessions.
"Now the United States is artificially restricting issuing non-immigration visas for Russian citizens, citing the lack of staff," Lavrov said.
"Washington is doing that to bargain unilateral concessions from Russia," the foreign minister added.