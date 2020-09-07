UrduPoint.com
US Artillery Brigade To Conduct Live Fires From Multiple Launch Rocket System In Estonia

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 02:02 PM

A US artillery brigade will conduct on Monday live fires from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) in Estonia's Tapa as part of the Rail Gunner Rush operation, the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces said

"The 41st US artillery brigade will unveil the MLRS missile launch system and conduct a demonstration firing at the Defense Forces Central Range on Monday," the statement said.

The Rail Gunner Rush drills are running from September 1-10. This is the first exercise with live firing conducted by the US Army's 41st field artillery brigade outside its base in the German town of Grafenwoehr.

The brigade is the only US artillery support unit in Europe to provide strategic, operational and tactical fire and support to the entire US European Command.

The Russian embassy in the United States has previously said that it considers the drills that use multiple launch rocket systems in the immediate vicinity of the Russian borders to be dangerous and provocative.

