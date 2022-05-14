US, ASEAN Express Commitment to Full Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula -Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) The United States and the ASEAN nations have expressed commitment to the full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the parties said in a joint statement adopted at the bilateral summit.

The summit was held in Washington on Thursday-Friday.

"We reaffirm a shared commitment to the goal of the complete denuclearization and the establishment of a permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula. We continue to call on the DPRK to fully comply with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, taking into account the international community's call for diplomacy and in the interest of maintaining peace and security in the region," the joint statement said.

North Korea has been developing its nuclear military program for decades. The country faced multiple international sanctions over this program.