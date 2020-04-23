UrduPoint.com
US-ASEAN To Hold Special Online Summit Of Foreign Ministers On COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 10:10 AM

US-ASEAN to Hold Special Online Summit of Foreign Ministers on COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The United States and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will convene their foreign ministers for a special summit via a video conference on Thursday night to discuss cooperation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The summit is expected to begin at 01:00 GMT.

Ministers are expected to convey the commitment by the US and ASEAN to enhancing cooperation in pursuit of timely response to COVID-19. In particular, they are expected to discuss the use of ASEAN-led public health mechanisms during the pandemic and the maintenance of regional supply chains for the free flow of food, medical equipment and other essential products.

Additionally, the ministers are expected to pledge their country's commitment to support one another's nationals throughout the crisis.

The ministers are expected to exchange best practices and experiences in tackling COVID-19, explore cooperation in mitigating the pandemic's social and economic impacts, and discuss economic recovery in the post-crisis period.

The summit will be chaired by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith. They are expected to issue a joint statement outlining concrete initiatives within the agreed cooperation framework after the summit.

ASEAN member states include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

