US Asked Russia to Postpone Evacuations From Kabul Over Airport Chaos - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Saturday that the United States had requested the postponement of the Russian evacuation flights due to the disorder at the Kabul airport.

"We had to ensure all the necessary agreements with the Americans in this airport mess, and they [the US] even asked us to postpone the departure date [of the Russian flights] because of this chaos," Zhirnov told the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the evacuation of more than 500 citizens of Russia, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states and Ukraine from Afghanistan was organized as instructed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Russian Ambassador in Kabul Dmitriy Zhirnov, about 200 people registered on the list for the next Russian evacuation flights, as of Saturday.