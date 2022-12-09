US Asking Iran to Restore Nuclear Deal After Attempt to Topple Government Fails - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The United States is now asking Tehran to return to the talks on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after its attempt to overthrow the Iranian government failed, a former adviser to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander, Hossein Taeb, said on Thursday.

The JCPOA, also known as the Iranian nuclear deal, was negotiated between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council plus Germany (P5+1) on July 14, 2015. In May 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA, saying that Iran had violated the deal by developing nuclear weapons in secret. In response, Iran suspended parts of the deal, demanding US lift sanctions.

"Now, because of the defeat it suffered during the riots and failure in achieving its goals, the US is sending messages to Iran asking to return to the negotiating table (on JCPOA)," Taeb was quoted as saying by ISNA news agency.

The US wants to include provisions on military drones and human rights into a new deal with Iran in addition to nuclear non-proliferation, Taeb said.

He also noted that Washington has been actively trying to destabilize its international rivals, including Iran, Russia and China.

In September, a wave of protests against the current government of Iran broke out throughout the country. Riots were ignited by the reports of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by morality police for wearing a hijab improperly. According to social media posts, she was beaten to death by police officers. Government officials have denied all allegations, stating that Amini suffered a heart attack.

The Iranian authorities accuse the US and other Western countries of supporting the riots and calling for the overthrow of the government. Rioters systematically attack the state security forces, including the IRGC, Tehran said.