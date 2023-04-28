US Asks Brazil to Extradite Russian National Sergey Cherkasov - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The United States has asked Brazil to extradite Sergey Cherkasov charged by the Justice Department with acting as an illegal foreign agent in the US while posing as a Brazilian student, The Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Last month, the US charged Cherkasov, 38, with operating as an "illegal" agent for a Russian intelligence service under the Brazilian alias of Victor Muller Ferreira, which he used to obtain a US visa in 2017. Cherkasov allegedly gathered information about US persons of interest and passed it to his Russian intelligence handlers, according to the Justice Department.

The US extradition request, filed on Tuesday, will be handled by Brazil's Supreme Court, The Post said, citing Brazilian officials.

The court has reportedly indicated that it will not rule on any extradition request until an ongoing probe of Cherkasov's alleged espionage activities in Brazil is completed, officials told the newspaper.

In 2022, Cherkasov was sentenced to 15 years in Brazil for document fraud related to his fake identity. Brazil has a dueling extradition request from Russia, which has denied that Cherkasov is a secret agent and wants him on heroin trafficking charges.

The US extradition request comes as the US demands Russia release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested last month on espionage charges.