US Asks Brazil to Join Artemis Accords on Space Exploration - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The United States invited Brazil to sign on to the Artemis Accords - set of rules for peaceful exploration of outer space prompted by a US-led effort to sent two astronauts to the moon in 2024 and eventually establish a lunar human colony, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Tuesday.

"I am honored to invite Brazil to sign the Artemis Accords. These accords will guide the US, Brazil, and like-minded partners as we strengthen space exploration efforts for a prosperous future," O'Brien said via Twitter.

Brazil has developed the technology to make and launch satellites in a space program that began in the 1960s and expanded with the creation of the Brazilian Space Agency in 1994.

Seven nations that are participating in US-led lunar settlement and exploration efforts joined the United States in signing the accords earlier in October: Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine has also invited Russia to join the Artemis Accords.