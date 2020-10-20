UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Asks Brazil To Join Artemis Accords On Space Exploration - White House

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 11:28 PM

US Asks Brazil to Join Artemis Accords on Space Exploration - White House

The United States invited Brazil to sign on to the Artemis Accords - set of rules for peaceful exploration of outer space prompted by a US-led effort to sent two astronauts to the moon in 2024 and eventually establish a lunar human colony, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The United States invited Brazil to sign on to the Artemis Accords - set of rules for peaceful exploration of outer space prompted by a US-led effort to sent two astronauts to the moon in 2024 and eventually establish a lunar human colony, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Tuesday.

"I am honored to invite Brazil to sign the Artemis Accords. These accords will guide the US, Brazil, and like-minded partners as we strengthen space exploration efforts for a prosperous future," O'Brien said via Twitter.

Brazil has developed the technology to make and launch satellites in a space program that began in the 1960s and expanded with the creation of the Brazilian Space Agency in 1994.

Seven nations that are participating in US-led lunar settlement and exploration efforts joined the United States in signing the accords earlier in October: Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine has also invited Russia to join the Artemis Accords.

Related Topics

Technology Australia Russia Canada Twitter Guide Luxembourg Italy Brazil United Kingdom Japan United States United Arab Emirates October Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Satellites

Recent Stories

FAB shareholders approve transfer of legacy FGB ba ..

59 minutes ago

Pakistani diaspora should play role in promoting P ..

54 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai a moment to collaborate for shared ..

1 hour ago

Simple enforcement of law in Sindh become a joke d ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed attends sigining of MoU between Ahm ..

1 hour ago

Slim 51% Majority Wants Judge Amy Coney Barrett Se ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.