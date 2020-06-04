UrduPoint.com
US Asks Coalition to Pledge $700Mln for Anti-IS Efforts in Iraq, Syria - Pompeo

The United States is calling on the members of the Coalition Against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) to pledge more than $700 million to support efforts aimed at eliminating the terrorist group in Syria and Iraq, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The United States is calling on the members of the Coalition Against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) to pledge more than $700 million to support efforts aimed at eliminating the terrorist group in Syria and Iraq, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

"It's true that the pandemic is putting enormous pressure on all of our budgets, but we urge the nations to pledge to our goal of more that $700 million for 2020," Pompeo said at the start of a virtual meeting of the coalition. "Those funds will support our work with local partners to pursue ISIS cells and networks in Syria and Iraq.

"

The United States announced the formation of the broad international coalition to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in September of 2014. Ambassador James Jeffrey serves as US Special Envoy to the coalition.

The US-led coalition of more than 60 nations has been carrying out airstrikes and other operations against the Islamic State in Iraq since August 2014 and in Syria since September 2014. However, the coalition has acted in Syria without the approval of the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.

