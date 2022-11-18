UrduPoint.com

US Asks Europe, Kiev To Coordinate Statements On Missile Incident In Poland - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The United States has been in intense contact with European allies and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's entourage over the past few days, urging them to be cautious about commenting on the causes of the missile incident in Poland, Politico news outlet reported on Friday, citing US and European officials.

Over the past two days, high-ranking US government officials have also demanded their NATO allies refrain from making categorical statements until the official investigation into the incident is completed, the newspaper reported.

Differences in opinion regarding the causes of this incident are one of the first serious divergences that are observed in the relations between Washington and Kiev, the newspaper noted.

According to the report, the possibility that the conflict will continue through the winter means there will be more disagreements between the US and Ukraine that Moscow can exploit.

The missile incident was a "really important test run" for the United States, its NATO allies, and Ukraine, former State Department official with expertise in Europe Heather Conley said.

On Tuesday, two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Initially, Warsaw said that the missiles were Russian-made but later added that there was a high probability that they were shot by Ukrainian air defense forces working to intercept incoming Russian missiles. The Russian defense ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border and the debris on photos released on the internet looked nothing like Russian weapons.

