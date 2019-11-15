UrduPoint.com
US Asks South Korea To Pay More To Offset Defense Costs - Defense Secretary

Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:40 PM

US Asks South Korea to Pay More to Offset Defense Costs - Defense Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) South Korea should pay more for the US military presence on its soil and both countries are discussion about the matter, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said during a joint press conference with South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong-doo on Friday.

"This is a very strong alliance we have, but Korea is a wealthy country and could and should pay more to help offset the cost of defense," Esper said.

Esper pointed out that more than 90 percent of the additional funds will stay in South Korea, saying "It doesn't go the United States.

"

Jeong could not confirm media reports the United States has sought $4.7 billion annually from South Korea - an increase of 400 percent.

Jeong explained that discussions are ongoing and the final amount will be within a range that takes the alliance further that at the point it currently is.

"I'll also say that the figure will be within a range of fair and reasonable amount of burden-sharing for both nations, leaving them in a win-win situation," Jeong said.

Esper said the United States has request a fairer defense burden-sharing from all allies and partners.

