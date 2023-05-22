UrduPoint.com

US Asks Sudan Warring Parties To Respect Ceasefire, Allow Humanitarian Aid - Envoy To UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2023 | 10:35 PM

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Monday called on the warring parties in Sudan to abide by the ceasefire agreed in Saudi Arabia and not obstruct humanitarian assistance work in the country

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023)

"This past weekend, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States announced that the Sudanese Security Forces agreed to a short-term ceasefire and humanitarian arrangement. We call on both parties to fulfill their obligations under the seven-day ceasefire and allow for humanitarian aid and relief assistance to reach those in desperate need," Thomas-Greenfield said during a UN Security Council meeting.

Thomas-Greenfield expressed concern over multiple reports of civilians being targeted as well as of airstrikes on hospitals and noted the necessity of urgently working to bring back peace and stability to the country.

The United States will continue to cooperate with Saudi Arabia, the African Union, the League of Arab States and other entities involved in the peace and humanitarian efforts in Sudan and South Sudan, Thomas-Greenfield said.

Washington remains committed to providing support to the more than 250,000 Sudanese who fled to neighboring countries and the 840,000 internally displaced as a result of the armed clashes, she added.

