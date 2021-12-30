UrduPoint.com

US Asks Ukrainian Owner Of Firefly To Sell His Stake In Company - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 03:30 AM

US Asks Ukrainian Owner of Firefly to Sell His Stake in Company - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) The US government asked Ukrainian businessman Max Polyakov to sell his shares in the rocket startup company Firefly Aerospace Inc. due to national security concerns, Bloomberg reported.

The report said on Wednesday that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States sent a letter to Polyakov asking him and his investment firm Noosphere Venture Partners to sell the nearly 50 percent shares in Firefly they own.

Polyakov agreed to sell his shares but said he believes his ownership in Firefly does not present a national security threat to the United States, the report said.

The United States is concerned about what might happen to valuable US technology in Ukraine, the report said.

Firefly conducted its first rocket launch in September from the Vandenberg Space Force base in the state of California. The aerospace firm is unable to work on a second launch at present because the US government halted all of its rocket launch operations, the report said.

Polyakov is a wealthy tech entrepreneur who has put more than $200 million into the Texas-based company over the last several years, the report added.

