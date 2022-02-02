UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States has requested the UN Security Council to hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss the latest missile launch by North Korea, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik.

"I can confirm that the United States has made a request," the source said when asked whether the United States had asked for holding a meeting on Thursday.

On Sunday, North Korea launched a Hwasong-12 ballistic missile with a range of 4,500 kilometers (2,796 miles), making it the longest-range missile tested by Pyongyang since 2017.

The missile launch test was the seventh that North Korea has already conducted this year.