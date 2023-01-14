US Asks UNSC Members to Urge Russia to Scale Up Cooperation on Grain Deal

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda-Thomas Greenfield asked UN Security Council members on Friday to urge Russia to scale up cooperation on the Black Sea grain export deal amid the Ukraine conflict.

"The initiative should operate as it was envisioned moving 5 million tons of food per month. The world's hungry deserve nothing less.

Today, I'm asking members of the council to join us in urging Russia to scale up cooperation immediately," Thomas-Greenfield said during a UN Security Council session.

Thomas-Greenfield accused Russia of "deliberately" slowing down inspections of grain vessels. She said that 12 ships are currently waiting to depart, while more are yet to be inspected.

According to the US ambassador, there is currently a 2.5 million tonne backlog of grain, waiting to be delivered to the world.