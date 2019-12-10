UrduPoint.com
US Asks UNSC To Address N. Korea's Missile Launches On Wednesday - Diplomatic Source

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 01:20 AM

US Asks UNSC to Address N. Korea's Missile Launches on Wednesday - Diplomatic Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The United States had asked the UN Security Council to convene on Wednesday for a discussion on the recent missile launches conducted by North Korea and potential future provocations, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik on Monday.

"Yes, a discussion was requested by the United States to be held at 3:00 p.m. (EDT) on December 11," the source said.

